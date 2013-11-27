Preview: Jets at Islanders

There were plenty of encouraging signs for the Winnipeg Jets in Monday’s opener of a six-game road trip, with Mark Scheifele and Evander Kane breaking scoring droughts in a 3-1 victory at New Jersey. The Jets visit the New York Islanders on Wednesday seeking more production from an offense that ranks 23rd in the NHL in scoring, but Scheifele snapped a 25-game goalless slump and Kane netted his first in 12 contests against the Devils. The Islanders’ issue has been keeping pucks out of their net, as they are last in the Eastern Conference in goals allowed.

The Islanders have dropped eight of their last 10 contests to fall into the basement of the Metropolitan Division. New York has allowed the third-most third-period goals in the league and has been outscored 27-14 in the session this season. Winnipeg’s victory on Monday moved it back to .500 after a 0-2-2 skid.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TSN (Winnipeg), MSG Plus 2 (New York)

ABOUT THE JETS (11-11-4): Winnipeg allowed a short-handed goal at home to Minnesota late in the third period Saturday, tying a game it would lose in a shootout, but the Jets played composed while nursing a one-goal lead in the final minutes Monday. “There’s a price to pay to win games, and tonight I think we paid the price,” coach Claude Noel said after the victory. Devin Setoguchi’s goal against the Devils was his first in eight games.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (8-13-3): Captain John Tavares scored his 10th goal in Saturday’s 5-2 loss to Philadelphia and has recorded a point in seven of his last eight games. There are not many other positives of late, though, as New York is scoreless on its last 14 power plays and has successfully killed just 18-of-32 penalties over the last 10 contests. Anders Nilsson made his season debut in goal Saturday, stopping 12-of-13 shots after replacing Kevin Poulin.

1. Winnipeg G Ondrej Pavelec earned his 100th career victory against New Jersey.

2. The Islanders have allowed a power-play goal in each of their last five games and are last in the NHL on the penalty kill.

3. The Jets are 5-1-1 against the Eastern Conference this season.

PREDICTION: Jets 4, Islanders 2