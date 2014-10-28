Preview: Jets at Islanders

The Winnipeg Jets begin a four-game road trip on Tuesday with a visit to the New York Islanders. The Islanders won their last two contests to maintain their lead in the Metropolitan Division and have the most productive offense in the league, scoring nearly four goals per game. Winnipeg is scoring below half that rate and is among the bottom five teams in terms of even-strength goals for/against ratio.

The Jets have yet to win consecutive contests, but won two of their last three during a five-game homestand. New York is off to a 3-1-0 start at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum after posting the second-worst home record in the NHL last season. Winnipeg is one of the most penalized teams in the league, taking 42 minor penalties in its first eight games, which could be good news for the Islanders’ struggling power play.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TSN3 (Winnipeg), MSG Plus (New York)

ABOUT THE JETS (3-5-0): Evander Kane is traveling with the team, suggesting he could return from a knee injury during the road trip. Bryan Little has three points in three games and leads the club with five goals. Winnipeg is 1-for-28 on the power play, including an 0-for-9 mark on the road.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (6-2-0): Defenseman Travis Hamonic has missed two games with an upper-body injury and is considered day-to-day. Jaroslav Halak is expected to return to the crease after Chad Johnson made two consecutive appearances. Mikhail Grabovski had two assists on Sunday in his return from a concussion.

OVERTIME

1. Winnipeg has allowed a power-play goal in four consecutive games. The Islanders are 1-for-16 with the man-advantage in their last four contests.

2. Jets D Jacob Trouba has yet to record a point in his sophomore season despite averaging over 22 minutes of ice time and over two minutes on the power play.

3. Islanders C Brock Nelson has 10 points in eight games after recording 26 in 72 games as a rookie.

PREDICTION: Islanders 5, Jets 2