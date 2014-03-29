Preview: Jets at Kings

The Los Angeles Kings likely won’t enjoy a home-ice advantage in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, but they are building the momentum to be a major threat. The Kings try to extend their winning streak to six games and move closer to clinching a spot in the postseason when they host the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. Los Angeles has won 13 of its last 16 games overall and the Jets are hanging on to dim playoff hopes after beating San Jose 4-3 on Thursday.

The Kings come home after sweeping a three-game road trip against Washington, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. “To be hitting our stride at this point and beating some very good teams that we had to play in the East right now - that’s a huge confidence booster,” Kings defenseman Drew Doughty told the Los Angeles Times. Winnipeg is nine points out of the second wild-card spot in the West and needs to win out to have any chance.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, CBC, FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE JETS (33-32-9): The Jets have been outscored 37-32 during a 3-6-3 stretch that has knocked them out of a realistic shot at the postseason and back near the .500 mark where they resided most of the first half of the season. Much of the problems have remained on the defensive side of the ice while the Jets boast four players who have compiled at least 50 points, led by Blake Wheeler (62). Bryan Little (59), converted defenseman Dustin Byfuglien (53) and captain Andrew Ladd (51) have also contributed offensively.

ABOUT THE KINGS (43-25-6): Jonathan Quick has been one of the key figures during the Kings’ hot stretch, winning his last four starts and going 10-2-0 in his last dozen decisions while yielding only 20 goals combined. The league’s second-best defensive team (2.07 goals against) did not miss a beat as Martin Jones replaced Quick Thursday, making 35 saves in a 3-2 victory at Pittsburgh. Anze Kopitar leads a Kings’ offense that has perked up of late with 60 points and has a team-best plus-26 rating.

1. Los Angeles RW Marian Gaborik recorded six points in the last eight games since going scoreless in his first three after being acquired from Columbus.

2. Jets G Al Montoya started the last six games (3-3-0) in place of injured Ondrej Pavelec, who could return Saturday.

3. The teams have split two games this season although Winnipeg has won five of the last seven meetings.

PREDICTION: Kings 3, Jets 2