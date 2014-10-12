Preview: Jets at Kings

The Los Angeles Kings are hoping the third time is the charm when they kick off a six-game homestand against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday. Reigning Stanley Cup champion Los Angeles remains in search of its first victory of 2014-15 after being blanked in its season opener at home and dropping an overtime decision at Arizona on Saturday. The Kings built a 2-0 lead less than 13 minutes into the contest on goals by Tanner Pearson and Jeff Carter, but the Coyotes scored late in the period and midway through the second before defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson converted a power-play opportunity 4:46 into the extra session.

Winnipeg looks to end its season-opening road trip on a high note after suffering a 3-0 defeat at San Jose on Saturday. The Jets began the three-game trek in strong fashion, erupting offensively for a 6-2 triumph in Arizona as Blake Wheeler scored goals 15 seconds apart and added an assist. The Kings won two of the three meetings with Winnipeg last season and are 10-3-4 in the all-time series.

ABOUT THE JETS (1-1-0): Winnipeg learned it will be without Evander Kane for the time being as the left wing is expected to be sidelined at least two weeks with a knee injury suffered during a collision with teammate Mark Scheifele in the season opener. “To be quite honest with you, it’s better news than I was expecting,” coach Paul Maurice said. Dustin Byfuglien spent more time off the ice than on it Saturday, collecting 16 minutes in penalties while seeing 13:28 of ice time.

ABOUT THE KINGS (0-1-1): Los Angeles capitalized on a pair of turnovers Saturday to score its first two goals of the season. Coach Darryl Sutter was somewhat pleased with the team’s effort in Arizona. “It’s important that we played a little better and we continue to take those little steps,” he said. The Kings were outshot 32-12 over the first two periods and allowed a total of 40 shots.

1. Winnipeg begins a five-game homestand Friday against Nashville.

2. Los Angeles was without D Jake Muzzin (undisclosed) and C Trevor Lewis (lower body) on Saturday.

3. Despite his penalty trouble, Byfuglien led the Jets on Saturday with five shots on goal.

PREDICTION: Kings 3, Jets 2