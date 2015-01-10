Preview: Jets at Kings

Two struggling Western Conference teams square off Saturday, when the Los Angeles Kings continue their seven-game homestand by welcoming the Winnipeg Jets to Staples Center. Los Angeles has lost four of its last five contests (1-2-2), including each of the first two games of its lengthy stretch in its own building. The Kings rallied for three goals in the final 2:01 of the third period to earn a point before falling 7-6 in overtime to Nashville in the opener and scored the first two tallies against the New York Rangers on Thursday before allowing the next four in a 4-3 defeat.

Winnipeg also has dropped four of its last five (1-4-0), including a 4-1 decision at Arizona on Thursday in the opener of its three-game road trip. The Jets’ penalty-killers, who rank in the top 10 in the league, struggled as they allowed three power-play goals in the first two periods and the team never recovered. The Kings registered a 4-1 home victory over Winnipeg on Oct. 12 as each member of the club’s “That 70s Line” (Jeff Carter, Tyler Toffoli and Tanner Pearson) recorded a goal and an assist.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, RSN (Winnipeg), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE JETS (20-14-7): Winnipeg’s injury-riddled defense corps received a boost Thursday as Zach Bogosian returned to action after missing 14 games with a broken foot. The 24-year-old blue-liner, who has collected eight assists in 26 contests this season, recorded two shots on goal while logging 19:29 of ice time in his first game since Dec. 3 against Edmonton. The Jets still are without Tobias Enstrom, Mark Stuart, Grant Clitsome and Jacob Trouba on defense.

ABOUT THE KINGS (19-13-9): Los Angeles’ power play has hit the skids as the club is 2-for-16 over its last five contests after a four-game stretch during which it went 9-for-17. Anze Kopitar registered an assist in Thursday’s loss, giving him 17 points in his last 10 games. Marian Gaborik, however, failed to notch a point for the second time in three contests following a seven-game streak that saw him produce seven goals and four assists.

OVERTIME

1. Los Angeles’ Darryl Sutter was selected to serve as a coach in the 2015 All-Star Game in Columbus later this month, joining Nashville’s Peter Laviolette.

2. Thursday’s loss was Winnipeg’s first regulation setback on the road since Nov. 15 at Nashville. The club had gone 5-0-3 away from home since falling 2-1 to the Predators.

3. Winnipeg C Bryan Little was kept off the scoresheet Thursday, ending his seven-game point streak during which he collected three goals and seven assists.

PREDICTION: Kings 4, Jets 3