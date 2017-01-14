Preview: Jets at Kings

The Los Angeles Kings look to build off perhaps their best performance in the last three weeks when they host the struggling Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night. Los Angeles, which holds down the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference, improved to 2-2 on their seven-game homestand with a 5-1 triumph against St. Louis on Thursday as Jeff Carter remained hot.

Carter has six points in the last three games and 39 overall – 15 more than any other player on the team – but others stepped up and produced in the victory over the Blues. “We were dropping in the standings and it’s time to put a roll together here,” Kings defenseman Jake Muzzin told the Los Angeles Times. “So it’s a good start.” The Jets have dropped three of the last four games after Friday’s 4-3 setback at Arizona and have allowed a total of 15 goals in those three losses. Winnipeg forward Nikolaj Ehlers notched an assist Friday to extend his point streak to seven games and tied Mark Scheifele for the team lead with 39 points.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Winnipeg), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE JETS (20-22-3): Winnipeg followed up a 7-4 loss to Montreal by allowing four goals in the first period at Arizona as starting goalie Connor Hellebuyck was pulled in favor of Michael Hutchinson, who stopped 22 of 23 shots. Scheifele was kept off the scoresheet by Arizona, but still boasts four goals in his last six games while Blake Wheeler scored to extend his point streak to four contests. Rookie of the Year candidate Patrik Laine (team-best 21 goals) has missed three straight games with a concussion and defenseman Ben Chariot (illness) also was held out Friday.

ABOUT THE KINGS (21-17-4): Several players are lifting their games offensively, including defensemen Drew Doughty, Alec Martinez and Muzzin. Doughty, the reigning Norris Trophy winner, posted five points in the last three games while Martinez – second on the team with 24 points – owns assists in three straight contests and Muzzin boasts three goals in his past three outings. Forward Tanner Pearson is second behind Carter (22) on the team in goals scored with 13 and five of them, along with a pair of assists, have come in his last six contests.

OVERTIME

1. The Jets have won five of the last six meetings, including a 3-2 shootout triumph Nov. 13.

2. Los Angeles RW Marian Gaborik registered three points in his last three contests after going 11 games without one.

3. Winnipeg C Shawn Matthias, who scored a goal Friday, is slated to play his 500th NHL game Saturday.

PREDICTION: Kings 4, Jets 2