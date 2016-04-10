Jets 4, Kings 3 (SO)

LOS ANGELES --- Mark Scheifele scored the lone goal in a shootout, allowing the Winnipeg Jets to rally from a three-goal deficit for a stunning 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles on Saturday before a sellout crowd of 18,449 at Staples Center.

The loss prevented the Kings (48-28-6) from clinching the Pacific title and their first division crown since winning the Smythe in 1990-91. They need a loss by Anaheim in Washington on Sunday to claim the Pacific.

Blake Wheeler’s goal -- his 26th of the season -- at 3:21 of the third knotted the score 3-3 and wiped a commanding advantage by the Kings.

Goaltender Ondrej Pavelec recorded 26 saves for the Jets (35-39-8), who haven’t beaten the Kings in regulation since Dec. 8, 1999, when they were the Atlanta Thrashers and earned a 4-0 victory. Jonathan Quick stopped 28 shots for the Kings.

The Kings avoided falling in overtime, when Ben Chiarot had a point-blank attempt stuffed by Quick just before the horn.

Tyler Toffoli put the Kings up 1-0 at 9:18 of the first period. Toffoli fielded a pass near the front of the net from Jeff Carter and punched the puck by Pavelec for his club-leading 31st goal of the season. For Carter, the assist tied his career best of 38.

Tanner Pearson made it 2-0, converting a cross-ice pass from Milan Lucic and rushed past Pavelec at 13:29 of the first. It was Pearson’s 15th goal.

In the second period, Andy Andreoff scored unassisted on a wraparound for a 3-0 Kings’ lead at 6:05. It was his eighth goal.

However, the Jets scored a pair of goals late in the second to cut the deficit to one. Nic Petan dropped a pass to Andrew Copp, who smoked a shot past Quick with 2:54 remaining for his seventh goal and Nikolaj Ehlers followed with his 15th with 41 seconds left.

Wheeler, who assisted on Ehlers’ goal, extended his career-long point streak to 11 games.

NOTES: Jets RW Blake Wheeler passed Zach Bogosian for 10th place on the franchise’s all-time games played list with 394. ... Kings C Jeff Carter has 11 points in his last eight games. ... Winnipeg has won five straight against Pacific Division clubs, beating the Vancouver Canucks, the Kings, Anaheim Ducks, San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles again. The Jets are 5-1-1 in their last seven against the Pacific. ... Winnipeg scratched RW Anthony Peluso, RW Matt Halischuk, C Bryan Little, D Toby Enstrom RW J.C. Lipon, D Tyler Myers, D Brenden Kichton and C Mathieu Perreault. For Los Angeles, C Nick Shore, D Alec Martinez, D Kevin Gravel and C Nic Dowd were unavailable. ... The two clubs split their previous contests at Winnipeg’s MTS Centre. The Jets won 4-1 on March 24, while the Kings prevailed 4-1 on October 27.