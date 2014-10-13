Kings ground Jets, earn first win

LOS ANGELES -- After starting the season with two losses, the defending Stanley Cup champion Los Angeles Kings found the winners’ circle Sunday night.

The Kings routed the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 before a sellout crowd of 18,230 at Staples Center.

Centers Tyler Toffoli, Anze Kopitar and Jeff Carter and left winger Tanner Pearson each scored a goal for the Kings (1-1-1), who lost to the San Jose Sharks and the Arizona Coyotes to open the season. The Jets (1-2-0) fell for the second time in as many nights.

“I think we were playing a lot more connected than we did the first two games and obviously not giving up as much,” said Kopitar, who registered his first goal of the season. “Penalty kills were pretty solid today. I thought our shot-blocking ability was better, and it’s going to have to continue to be like that.”

Kings goalie Martin Jones stopped 29 shots. Winnipeg netminder Michael Hutchinson saved 10 of 13 shots before being replaced by Ondrej Pavelec early in the second period. Pavelec allowed one goal and made 17 saves.

“I think it’s huge to get the first (win) of the year and start our homestand on a good note,” Toffoli said.

Drew Doughty had two assists, allowing him to pass Marty McSorley for fifth all time in assists among Kings defensemen with 164. Toffoli, Carter and Pearson also had an assist apiece. Carter’s goal gave him 100 points in his Los Angeles career.

The line of Carter, Pearson and Toffoli combined for six points and registered a plus-8 rating. In the past two games, the line has accounted for nine points and a plus-14 rating.

“I think the chemistry comes with hard work, and Jeff is very easy to play with,” Toffoli said. “Obviously, he’s one of the best players in the league. I personally think Tanner and myself feed off of him and we have to skate hard and keep up with him and make plays and score goals.”

Toffoli gave the Kings a 1-0 lead, cashing in a rebound off a miss by Doughty at 6:18 of the first period.

Kopitar made it 2-0 by gathering a loose puck and scoring in front of the Jets’ net after an attempt by right winger Marian Gaborik at 10:58 of the first.

Pearson’s unassisted goal at 2:03 of the second period gave Los Angeles a 3-0 advantage. At that point, Hutchinson was pulled for Pavelec.

“I thought we were playing well enough to come back in the game,” Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice said of his decision to yank Hutchinson. “I liked some of the saves. I wanted to make sure that if we were going to get one or two to go that I gave us a chance to do it, but certainly L.A. is not an easy team to do that against.”

Carter punched in a miss by Toffoli for a 4-0 cushion for the Kings with 3:18 remaining in the second.

Winnipeg got on the board about a minute later as center Bryan Little delivered with 2:13 left in the period. It was Little’s third goal of the season.

Both teams were playing the second end of back-to-back games after losses Saturday. The Jets were blanked 3-0 by the Sharks, while the Kings were upended 3-2 in overtime by the Coyotes.

”I thought we were better at the start tonight than we were in San Jose,“ Maurice said. ”I thought their compete level was higher, and looking at the chances, they’re even. It was a harder-fought game through 50 minutes. They were just better at certain parts of the game than we were.

“They didn’t turn the puck over at the line quite as often, they got pucks in deep, and they were better around the net.”

Los Angeles has never lost a game in regulation at home to the Atlanta/Winnipeg franchise. The Kings are 7-0-2 all time.

NOTES: LW Evander Kane missed a second game with a lower-body injury sustained in Winnipeg’s season-opening win over the Arizona Coyotes on Oct. 9. ... Kings D Jake Muzzin was scratched with an upper-body injury. Muzzin has yet to play this season. ... Los Angeles C Trevor Lewis also sat out with an upper-body injury for the second consecutive game. ... Winnipeg D Mark Stuart played his 500th career game. ... Long-time Kings announcer Bob Miller celebrated his 76th birthday Sunday. ... The Jets open a five-game homestand Friday against the Nashville Predators. ... Los Angeles plays the second game of its six-game homestand Tuesday against the Edmonton Oilers.