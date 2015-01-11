Jets pull out shootout win over Kings

LOS ANGELES -- It appears to be a different kind of Winnipeg Jets team that is battling for a playoff spot in the NHL’s Western Conference this season. In a game against the defending Stanley Cup champions, they showed their fans and themselves that playoff hockey may be returning to Manitoba come April.

Defenseman Dustin Byfuglien recorded two assists and Michael Hutchinson stopped 25 Los Angeles shots as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Los Angeles Kings 5-4 in a shootout on Saturday.

Winnipeg (21-14-7) won for only the second time in six games but moved past Los Angeles and into the first wild-card seed in the Western Conference. Center Brian Little potted the lone shootout goal in the fourth round and feels that down the stretch his team will rise to the challenge.

“The step we have taken this season is that we don’t quit when we get down. We did not play great in the second period but we hung in there,” Little said.

Jets head coach Paul Maurice not only enjoyed the result but the entertainment value of the game.

“That was a fun game to be part of, especially in the first period. I‘m not just talking about the score; the physicality of it, the intensity and the big hits. It was fun,” Maurice said.

The Kings’ season may have taken a turn for the worse with illness and injury news at the end of the contest. Winger Tyler Toffoli was diagnosed with mononucleosis before the game and rookie winger Tanner Pearson suffered a lower leg fracture as the result of a fall into the boards in the second period. They have not been at full strength most nights with various players missing and must play better over the second half to be in position to defend their crown.

“Everyone has to step up, myself included. We can’t give up that many goals and expect to win,” said Kings defenseman Alec Martinez.

Though the injury news cast a pall on the postgame dressing room, Kings coach Darryl Sutter attempted to take away something positive from the shootout loss.

“We got a point and it’s going to be a big point. We got a couple of unfortunate bounces in the first period but we hung in and battled back,” Sutter said.

The teams traded third-period goals after Los Angeles rallied from a three-goal deficit to tie the score. Los Angeles left wing Kyle Clifford gave the Kings their first lead of the game at 12:25 when his shot that was stopped by goaltender Michael Hutchinson deflected off the skate of Mark Stuart and into the net.

Jets defenseman Zach Bogosian knotted the game when his screened wrist shot beat Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick at 14:04 and set the stage for overtime.

Trailing 3-2 entering the third period, the Kings completed their rally on left winger Marian Gaborik’s team-leading 13th goal of the season at 1:29.

Winnipeg blitzed Los Angeles inside the opening seven minutes of the game by scoring on their first three shots. Center Mathieu Perreault was left in front for an easy tap-in off a feed from left winger Michael Frolik for his 11th goal of the season at 3:39. Little got behind Kings defenseman Drew Doughty for his team-leading 16th goal of the season on a wrist shot at 4:31.

The Jets finished their early run on right winger Blake Wheeler’s unassisted power-play goal at 6:39 of the first period. Wheeler got credit for the goal when Kings right winger Trevor Lewis attempted to clear the puck but fanned on it and the puck deflected off his left skate and into the net.

Los Angeles drew within one on the strength of two power-play goals late in the first period. Anze Kopitar’s ninth goal of the season during a 5 on 3 man advantage at 14:3. Kopitar cashed in a rebound of Doughty’s slap shot. Justin Williams potted his 12th goal of the season at 15:58. Williams pounced on a rebound of a shot by defenseman Jake Muzzin for his fourth goal in his last four games.

Los Angeles (19-13-10) lost for the third straight time on a season-long seven-game home stand. Quick made 21 saves.

NOTES: The NHL finalized the All-Star Game roster on Saturday. Jets RW Dustin Byfuglien, Kings C Anze Kopitar and D Drew Doughty were selected to play in Columbus, Ohio, on Jan. 25. Coach Darryl Sutter and his staff will coach one of the sides. ... The Jets activated D Mark Stuart, LW Evander Kane and D Tobias Enstrom from injured reserve. D Keaton Ellerby and C Patrick Cormier were returned to AHL affiliate St. John’s on Friday. ... The Jets scratched D Adam Pardy, D Paul Postma and LW TJ Galiardi. ... The Kings did not dress D Jamie McBain, C Andre Andreoff and RW Tyler Toffoli.