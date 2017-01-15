Kings slip past Jets on Carter's OT goal

LOS ANGELES -- If not for the Los Angeles Kings' uncanny overtime success, who knows where their season would be. For the ninth time in 10 games, the Kings took advantage of 3-on-3 play to gain an extra point in the standings.

Jeff Carter scored the game-winning overtime goal, and Anze Kopitar registered three assists as the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 Saturday.

Carter took a feed from Jake Muzzin and beat Jets goaltender Michael Hutchinson for his team-leading 23rd goal of the season at 1:36 of the extra session.

Los Angeles (22-17-4) won its second straight game and improved its record on a current seven-game homestand to 3-2-0. The Kings, who extended their overtime record to 9-1, got regulation goals from Marian Gaborik and Dustin Brown in addition to 26 saves by Peter Budaj. They extended their home regulation unbeaten streak to 12 games (8-0-4), having never lost a regulation game to the Winnipeg Jets/Atlanta Thrashers franchise in Los Angeles.

Winnipeg (20-22-4) lost its third straight game and four out of the past five. Drew Stafford and Dustin Byfuglien scored for the Jets, and Hutchinson made 35 saves.

Kings coach Darryl Sutter remarked that his team's success in overtime isn't anything new and feels it's more about skill than luck when his team wins in this fashion.

"We were good at (3-on-3 overtime) last season, too," Sutter said. "We had to tie it in the third period to win it, so it was good to see Brown score."

Muzzin, who made the pass on Carter's game winner, revealed the strategy the Kings use to get opportunities in the open ice of overtime play.

"That's a big thing for our club -- keeping possession of the puck, not forcing plays or giving it away," Muzzin said. "We're just patient with it and wait for our opportunity. When we get it, we've got to capitalize on it and we've been able to do that in most overtimes."

Though his team dropped their third straight game, Jets coach Paul Maurice was pleased with the effort. The Jets had lost their last two games, getting outscored by a combined 11-3 score.

"We got off the plate a little late there. After back-to-back games, it takes a little while, then after that we played a hell of a game," Maurice said. "I liked a lot of what we did, and looked to build on it and got stronger."

Hutchinson agreed with his coach and felt on a different night his performance would have earned the Jets a victory.

"I thought we played pretty well," Hutchinson said. "When they had the puck in our zone a bit, guys are sacrificing and blocking shots. Tonight was all about effort. We gave up an early goal, but we didn't let that get to us and we kept battling."

Brown evened the score at 2-2 with his sixth goal of the season at 14:52 of the third period. Kopitar kept the puck alive during a scramble in front of the Winnipeg net, and Brown, positioned at the left post, shoveled a short shot past Hutchinson.

Byfuglien's power-play goal, his seventh of the season at 7:38 of the third period, gave the Jets their first lead of the game at 2-1. His wrist shot from just inside the blue line deflected off Kopitar's skate and through Budaj.

Winnipeg tied the game at 1 on Stafford's power-play goal, his fourth of the season at 15:06 of the second period. Mathieu Perreault found Stafford breaking in from the right point, and Stafford's one-timer beat Budaj cleanly for the tying score.

Los Angeles took a 1-0 advantage on Gaborik's third goal of the season at 3:19 of the first period. Gaborik took a cross-ice feed from Kopitar and beat Hutchinson with a wrist shot over his glove side with Alec Martinez drawing the secondary assist. The goal was Gaborik's second in four games.

NOTES: Kings coach Darryl Sutter tied Jacques Lemaire (617) for 12th on the all-time coaching wins list. ... Winnipeg scratched D Ben Chariot, LW Brandon Tanev and D Julian Melchiori. ... The Jets concluded their three-game road trip against the Pacific Division on Monday in San Jose with a Martin Luther King Day afternoon matchup. They visit California once more this season with back-to-back games on March 23-24 in Los Angeles and Anaheim. ... Winnipeg C Adam Lowry played in his 200th NHL game. ... Los Angeles did not dress D Matt Greene, D Tom Gilbert and C Andy Andreoff. ... The Kings continue their seven-game homestand with a Monday afternoon tilt against the Tampa Bay Lightning.