Preview: Jets at Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning added another productive forward to their long list of injuries this season, but could get one back in the lineup when they host the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night. Brian Boyle (lower-body), who boasts six goals in the last nine games, left Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Carolina and is doubtful while Ryan Callahan (hip) practiced Monday and may return after missing the last 15 games.

Callahan skated in Boyle’s spot on a line with center Valtteri Filppula and Jonathan Drouin at practice for the Lightning, who posted points in six of the last seven games (4-1-2) despite a rash of injuries. The Jets practiced on the opposite side of the same rink as Tampa Bay on Monday morning as they begin a three-game road trip that continues on to Florida and Buffalo. Winnipeg, like Tampa Bay, is a few points out of a playoff spot after following up a promising 4-1-0 stretch with two consecutive losses in which it surrendered a total of 11 goals. Offense has not been a problem most nights for the Jets with four players boasting at least 29 points, led by center Mark Scheifele (33).

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, TSN3 (Winnipeg), FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

ABOUT THE JETS (17-19-3): Goalies Connor Hellebuyck (13-12-1, .909 save percentage) and Michael Hutchinson (4-7-2, .894) have had good moments, but need to raise their games if Winnipeg is to get over the hump. “We’re not at a number that’s average, yet, in save percentage and goals against,” Jets coach Paul Maurice told reporters. “I don’t think until you get better than average you can stake claim to (being) a No. 1 (goalie).” Nikolaj Ehlers has five points in four games to pull into a tie with rookie Patrik Laine for second on the team at 31 - two better than Blake Wheeler, who has seven points in the last seven games.

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (19-15-4): Former second-round pick Adam Erne practiced with the team Monday and coach Jon Cooper told reporters there was a good chance the power forward makes the lineup Tuesday. Erne would become the fourth Tampa Bay forward to make his NHL debut this season, joining Brayden Point, Matt Peca and Tanner Richard. Right wing Nikita Kucherov boasts five points (all assists) in the three games since returning from injury and leads the team with 33 - two better than defenseman Victor Hedman, who notched two goals and 14 assists in 14 December contests

OVERTIME

1. Tampa Bay G Andrei Vasilevskiy is 4-1-1 with a .909 save percentage in six games since taking over for injured G Ben Bishop (lower-body).

2. The Jets placed F Alex Burmistrov on waivers Sunday and the former eighth-overall pick in 2010 was claimed by Arizona.

3. The Lightning earned at least a point in six of the last seven meetings (4-1-2), including a pair of wins in extra time last season.

PREDICTION: Lightning 4, Jets 2