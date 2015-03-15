Jets charge past Lightning in third period

TAMPA, Fla. -- Fighting to stay in the playoff hunt, the Winnipeg Jets rallied from a goal down in the third period, making the most of two late opportunities and surprising the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Saturday night at Amelie Arena.

“I think we were on them early. ... We were making sure they were frustrated (with) the lack of offense,” said Jets right winger Drew Stafford, who tied the score with a power-play goal with 10 minutes remaining.

“I think it’s a perfect example of being able to cut off previous games and move forward against one of the best teams in the league. Hopefully, we can keep this rolling.”

A five-minute boarding penalty and a costly turnover helped the road-tough Jets (34-23-12), who took the lead with 7:16 left in the game, capitalizing on a turnover by Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman deep in his zone during four-on-four play.

Right winger Blake Wheeler stole the puck from Hedman, skated around defenseman Anton Stralman and found the far end of the net to beat goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy for his 20th goal and the lead. Tampa Bay (42-21-7) had lost only six games at home all season, but was held to a season-low 16 shots.

”We play extremely well at home. For us to lay an egg ... it’s going to happen at some point,“ Lightning coach Jon Cooper said of the Jets, who had lost three of four coming in. ”We were playing a really desperate hockey team. They had a playoff style.

“They really wanted to win the game. I‘m not saying we didn’t want to win the game, but we didn’t match anything they brought. They were stronger, faster, hungrier. We couldn’t match it.”

The game pivoted with 11:59 left in the third period on a hit that Lightning right winger Nikita Kucherov made close to the boards on Jets defenseman Toby Enstrom, which resulted in a five-minute boarding penalty and a game misconduct, giving the Winnipeg power play a sustained chance to tie the score.

The Jets converted 1:59 into that advantage when Stafford sent a shot to the far top corner of the net to beat Vasilevskiy, who had stopped the first 26 shots of the night. It was Stafford’s 14th goal of the season.

“You want to talk about gutting out a win, character, all those cliches, that fit the bill tonight,” said Stafford, happy to return home to face San Jose on Tuesday after wrapping up a four-game trip.

The Lightning broke a scoreless tie early in the third period when Kucherov took a drop pass from rookie left winger Jonathan Drouin and fired a shot to the top right corner of the net, past Jets goalie Ondrej Pavelec with 15:47 remaining.

Tampa Bay had been outshot 22-12 in the first two periods, and the go-ahead goal was sparked by defenseman Matthew Carle, playing for the first time since Jan. 15 after missing 22 games following abdominal surgery.

Carle picked up his 11th assist, setting up Drouin’s 25th assist on Kucherov’s 26th goal of the season.

Winnipeg got what it needed in net from Pavelec, who had to make only 14 saves because of the strong defense in front of him.

“They’re battling to get into the playoffs and we knew we were going to get their best effort, yet on home ice we didn’t show up tonight. It’s unacceptable,” Tampa Bay defenseman Mark Barberio said. “I feel really bad for Vassy because he played such a strong game. He’s the only reason we were in it, and yet in the end, they deserved to win.”

The Lightning went into the night tied with Montreal atop the Atlantic Division, but the Canadiens have a two-point lead after beating the New York Islanders 3-1. The two teams square off in Tampa on Monday night.

“Everybody in this room knows we can be way better than that,” Barberio said. “We’ve shown it plenty of times this year. We can get 16 shots in a period. To get that in one game is definitely not good enough.”

NOTES: Tampa Bay played its second game without three key players sidelined because of injuries -- C Cedric Paquette (upper body), LW Ondrej Palat (lower body) and D Braydon Coburn, out four to six weeks (lower body). ... D Nikita Nesterov was a healthy scratch. ... Winnipeg played without C Bryan Little and D Dustin Byfuglien, both missing their fourth games because of upper-body injuries. D Keaton Ellerby, RW Anthony Peluso, LW T.J. Galiardi and D Tyler Myers were listed as scratches.