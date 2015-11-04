Preview: Jets at Maple Leafs

After snapping a six-game losing streak, the Toronto Maple Leafs will look to record back-to-back wins for the first time this season when they host the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night. The Maple Leafs had been outscored 19-9 during their six-game skid before slowing down one of the league’s top offensive clubs in a 4-1 victory over Dallas on Monday.

With Jonathan Bernier listed as day-to-day, James Reimer has earned a second straight start with a 43-save performance against the Stars. The Jets opened their four-game road trip with a 3-2 victory over Columbus on Saturday, but they were steamrolled in Montreal 5-1 the following night. “We weren’t very good,” Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice said. “They were really good. I can’t tell you if they were really good because we were really bad or vice versa.” Jets defenseman Dustin Byfuglien will be in the lineup after he avoided a suspension for a hit to the head of Montreal’s Brendan Gallagher.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TSN

ABOUT THE JETS (7-4-1): Goaltender Michael Hutchinson, who had won his first four starts, was yanked after surrendering four goals on nine shots, but Maurice declined to reveal his starter against the Maple Leafs. While Byfuglien will be in the lineup, center Andrew Copp will sit out the final two games of the road trip due to an upper-body injury and will be re-evaluted in Winnipeg. Leading scorer Blake Wheeler was held off the scoresheet for the second time in 12 games in Sunday’s setback.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (2-7-2): Center Tyler Bozak was away from the team Tuesday due to personal reasons and his availability is in question for Wednesday’s matchup, but forward James van Riemsdyk will play despite missing Tuesday’s practice. Defenseman Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists versus Dallas to take over the team scoring lead with eight points. Joffrey Lupul matched Rielly with a three-point game, scoring a pair of goals to give him a team-high five on the season.

OVERTIME

1. The Maple Leafs scored twice on the power play versus the Stars to halt a seven-game drought.

2. Jets center Bryan Little has seven goals and 22 points in 23 games versus Toronto.

3. Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock is expected to be named coach of Team Canada at the 2016 World Cup.

PREDICTION: Jets 4, Maple Leafs 2