Maple Leafs 4, Jets 3 (OT): James van Riemsdyk ended a 10-game goal drought by scoring at 3:47 of overtime as host Toronto snapped its five-game losing streak.

Daniel Winnik and Nazem Kadri each recorded a goal and an assist to lift the reeling Maple Leafs to only their third victory in 22 games (3-17-2). Leo Komarov netted a short-handed tally, defenseman Morgan Rielly collected two assists and Jonathan Bernier made 31 saves to halt a 10-game winless streak (0-8-2) and earn his first victory since Jan. 9.

Mark Scheifele collected a goal and an assist and defenseman Jacob Trouba and Michael Frolik also scored for Winnipeg, which lost for the ninth time in 13 games (4-6-3). Rookie Michael Hutchinson turned aside 29 shots but permitted four goals in his third consecutive start.

After Komarov staked Toronto to an early lead by blasting a shot past Hutchinson 12:57 into the contest, the Jets responded with a pair of power-play tallies. Trouba, from behind the net, banked a shot that went in off the stick of Rielly before Scheifele intercepted an awful pass by Toronto defenseman Petter Granberg and beat Bernier high to the glove side from the slot with 50 seconds left in the opening period.

Winnik redirected a shot by blue-liner Korbinian Holzer with 4:53 left in the second, but Winnipeg struck again in the final minute as Frolik spun out of the right circle and ripped a wrist shot into the top left corner of the net. Kadri notched the equalizer on a wraparound just before the four-minute mark of the third period - his first tally in eight games.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Jets D Tyler Myers extended his point streak to four games with an assist on Frolik’s tally. ... Komarov halted a 16-game goalless drought with his first career short-handed tally. ... The Maple Leafs announced the additions of former standouts Syl Apps and George Armstrong to Legends Row during pregame ceremonies. Apps, who passed away in 1998, won three Stanley Cups with Toronto while Armstrong captured four, including the franchise’s last one in 1967.