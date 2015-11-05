Jets 4, Maple Leafs 2

TORONTO -- Center Alexander Burmistrov scored late in the third period to give the Winnipeg Jets a 4-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

The Jets added a short-handed goal at 19:34 of the third by center Bryan Little.

Defenseman Dustin Byfuglien and center Mark Scheifele also scored for the Jets (8-4-1).

Right winger Pierre-Alexandre Parenteau and center Leo Komarov scored for the Maple Leafs (2-8-2).

Ondrej Pavelec made 24 stops in the Winnipeg goal.

Maple Leafs goaltender James Reimer made 29 saves.

The game was 2-2 entering the third period and the Maple Leafs did not have their shot on goal until the 10:30 mark of the period.

The Maple Leafs next shot when left winger James van Riemsdyk broke in on Pavelec, who made the save. That rush came after Jets left winger Nikolaj Ehlers hit Reimer in the mask with a shot from the slot.

The Maple Leafs went on the power play at 15:47 of the third when Burmistrov was penalized for holding the stick.

Burmistrov took a pass from the Jets zone as he left the penalty box and worked a give-and-go with right winger Blake Wheeler to score his second goal of the season at 17:55. Little picked up the second assist.

Byfuglien scored his third goal of the season from the edge of the crease on a pass from behind the goal from center Mathieu Perreault to give the Jets the lead at 3:41 of the first period. The puck squeezed between the post and Reimer.

The Maple Leafs tied it with a power-play goal at 8:22 of the first period after center Tyler Bozak slipped the puck through the slot to Parenteau at the other side. Jets center Alexander Burmistrov was serving a holding penalty.

The Jets regained the lead 37 seconds later when Scheifele found the top corner of the net with his fifth goal of the season.

The Maple Leafs tied the score at 2 at 12:17 of the second period on Komarov’s fifth goal of the season. Winnipeg was being called for a delayed penalty when Komarov tipped in a feed from defenseman Roman Polak.

NOTES: Winnipeg recalled C Patrice Cormier from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and put C Andrew Copp (upper body) on injured reserve. Copp was injured Saturday in a 3-2 victory at Columbus in which he scored his first NHL goal. He did not play Sunday in Montreal. ... Jets D Dustin Byfuglien was not suspended for his hit on Canadiens RW Brendan Gallagher in the 5-1 loss at Montreal on Sunday. Byfuglien had a hearing with NHL on Tuesday. ... Maple Leafs G Jonathan Bernier (lower body) sat out Wednesday for the second straight game. ... The Maple Leafs are home Friday to face the Detroit Red Wings to end a four-game homestand. The Jets will complete a four-game trip Thursday with a game against the Ottawa Senators.