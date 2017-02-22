EditorsNote: Corrects to Maple Leafs defenseman Connor Carrick

Gardiner's OT goal lifts Maple Leafs past Jets

TORONTO -- With both teams seemingly reluctant to finish off a back-and-forth game, Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Gardiner grabbed the issue and put an emphatic end to it Tuesday night with his ninth goal of the season at 2:29 of overtime.

Gardiner's goal on a 2-on-1 with William Nylander gave the Maple Leafs a 5-4 victory over the Winnipeg Jets for their second straight win.

"Originally I was going to pass," Gardiner said. "The defenseman went over to Willy so I had to shoot it. It was one of those games where we felt like we were outplaying them most of the game and they buried a few. It was a feeling in our locker room, which is when we're winning games, we're going to be fine, we're going to win this game. I think that helped us pull it out tonight."

The contest was also a showcase for the NHL's top-scoring rookies, and Toronto's Auston Matthews and Winnipeg's Patrik Laine didn't disappoint.

Matthews picked up his third assist on Gardiner's game-winner and Laine had two goals to give him 30 of the season, two more than Matthews.

"It's a nice number," Laine said.

Leo Komarov recorded two goals for the Maple Leafs (28-20-11) with Nazem Kadri and Nylander also scored.

Bryan Little and Nikolaj Ehlers added a goal apiece for the Jets (28-29-6).

"For our part we didn't look quite the way we've looked on this trip," Jets coach Paul Maurice said. "We never got that neutral-zone speed going so it was a bit of a grind."

Frederik Andersen stopped 16 shots in the Toronto goal while Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves for the Jets.

"Obviously, early we were good and (Andersen) wasn't and then he made some good saves down the stretch and we won the game," Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock said." Some nights Freddy picks us up, tonight we picked him up. I thought that was positive. It was one of those games where we're on top of it lots so we knew we would get our chances if we just stayed with it."

The Jets took a 4-3 lead into the third period after a hectic second period in which they scored in the final seconds. There were skirmishes at the end of the period and the beginning of the third.

Nylander tied the game for Toronto at 3:30 of the third with his 17th goal of the season on a power play.

The Jets went on the power play at 19:34 of the third when Matthews was sent off for hooking. The man advantage carried over into the overtime, but Winnipeg could not capitalize.

"We knew it was going to be a playoff type of game tonight," Matthews said. "They came out flying, they played a really solid game. Like you said it was back and forth. For us, it's definitely a big two points, good momentum for us to win it in overtime."

The Maple Leafs got on the board at 1:02 of the first period. Komarov scored from a drastic angle when his shot from near the boards went almost parallel to the line before banking in off Hellebuyck's skates.

The Jets tied it at 4:25 when Laine drilled a shot from the left circle.

Winnipeg took a 2-1 lead on a power-play goal at 10:33 when Little knocked in the rebound of Dustin Byfuglien's shot for his 17th goal of the season. Nazem Kadri was off for tripping.

"It was definitely a roller-coaster ride," Little said. "It was an up-and-down game. Both teams had a lot of good chances, a lot of good looks. It was one of those games that could have gone either way."

Maple Leafs defenseman Connor Carrick suffered an upper-body injury in the first period and did not return.

The Maple Leafs tied the score 2-2 at 15:52 of the second period when Josh Leivo's pass found Kadri alone near the goal and he flicked in a backhand from the edge of the crease for his 25th goal of the season.

The Jets regained the lead at 17:24 later when Ehlers scored his 20th goal of the season, deflecting a shot by Josh Morrissey.

Komarov tied the score at 3 with his second goal of the game and his 10th of the season from the low slot at 19:28 of the second on a power play. Ehlers was off for holding.

The Jets again went ahead with 2.3 seconds left in the second period on the second goal of the game by Laine.

"That was kind of different, from end to end all the time," Laine said. "It was a weird game but we got a point."

NOTES: Toronto C Mitch Marner (right shoulder) was put on injured reserve. The rookie was hurt in a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday and missed both games since. Marner has 15 goals and 33 assists. ... The Maple Leafs recalled C Frederik Gauthier from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League. He has two goals and one assist in 18 games with the Leafs this season. ... Winnipeg D Jacob Trouba started a two-game suspension. The league imposed the ban Monday for an illegal hit to the head against Ottawa RW Mark Stone in the third period Sunday. ... The Maple Leafs play the New York Rangers on Thursday at the Air Canada Centre. ... The Jets' next game is Feb. 28, when they open a six-game homestand against the Minnesota Wild.