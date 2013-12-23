Preview: Jets at Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers look to enter the holiday break on a high note as they host the Winnipeg Jets on Monday. Edmonton is mired in a six-game losing streak during which it has scored a total of six goals. The Oilers were shut out for the sixth time this season - and third time during their skid - on Saturday, dropping a 6-0 decision to St. Louis.Winnipeg lost its second straight road contest on Sunday, suffering a 2-1 loss at Vancouver. Evander Kane forged a tie with a power-play goal in the second period, but defenseman Chris Tanev scored midway through the third to snap the deadlock. The Jets fell to 2-4-1 in their last seven overall contests and have lost consecutive games on the road for the first time since dropping three in a row from Oct. 27-Nov. 6.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, TSN (Winnipeg), RSN West (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE JETS (16-17-5): Mark Scheifele notched an assist in Sunday’s loss to extend his point streak to six games. The 20-year-old rookie has collected three goals and five assists during his run. Winnipeg converted its only power-play opportunity in Vancouver and is 8-for-24 over its last six games.

ABOUT THE OILERS (11-24-3): Ryan Jones hopes to return to the lineup Monday. The left wing missed Saturday’s loss after being knocked unconscious in a collision with captain Andrew Ference in the morning skate. Jones has recorded two goals and two assists in 24 games and tallied only twice in 27 contests last season after netting 17 and 18 goals in the previous two campaigns.

OVERTIME

1. Winnipeg began the season with a 5-4 victory at Edmonton on Oct. 1.

2. The Oilers have allowed 24 goals during their slide, including 13 in the shutout losses.

3. Edmonton LW Taylor Hall has just one goal in his last six games after scoring five over his previous three contests.

PREDICTION: Oilers 4, Jets 2