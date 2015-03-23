Preview: Jets at Oilers

The Winnipeg Jets attempt to match a season high with their fifth straight victory when they visit the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. Winnipeg has rebounded from back-to-back losses at St. Louis and Florida with four consecutive triumphs, including a 3-0 win over Washington on Saturday. Ondrej Pavelec made 28 saves en route to his 13th career shutout and fourth victory in a row as the Jets remained one point behind Minnesota for the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Edmonton enters Monday with a four-game point streak (2-0-2) that has helped it escape the conference basement. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored his second goal of the night 2:46 into overtime on Saturday to lift the Oilers to a 5-4 triumph over Philadelphia and move them three points ahead of Arizona for 13th place in the West. Winnipeg captured the first two contests of the three-game season series but needed extra time to do so, edging Edmonton 3-2 in overtime on Dec. 3 before recording a 5-4 shootout win on Feb. 15 - with both victories coming at home.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, TSN3 (Winnipeg), RSN (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE JETS (37-23-12): Winnipeg’s winning streak is even more impressive when considering it has been without Bryan Little and Dustin Byfuglien for the last seven games due to upper-body injuries. Little is tied with captain Andrew Ladd for the team lead with 24 goals while he (third with 51) and Byfuglien (fifth with 42) both rank in the top five on the club in points. Pavelec has started each game during the winning streak, turning aside 113 of the 117 shots he’s faced.

ABOUT THE OILERS (20-39-13): Edmonton, which is 2-0-1 on its six-game homestand, welcomed back Taylor Hall on Saturday after the 23-year-old missed 20 contests with an ankle injury. “I felt pretty brutal at the start and improved as the game went on,” said Hall, who notched an assist on Nugent-Hopkins’ winning goal. “By the end, I felt pretty good. ... It was nice to be able to contribute to a win.” Jordan Eberle also contributed, netting a tally and setting up another to give him five goals and nine assists during his career-high seven-game point streak.

OVERTIME

1. Jets RW Drew Stafford is riding a five-game point streak during which he has collected three goals and four assists.

2. Nugent-Hopkins (three goals, seven assists) and Oilers LW Benoit Pouliot (three, three) also bring five-game point streaks into Monday’s matchup.

3. Winnipeg posted its season-best five-game winning streak from Jan. 13-21.

PREDICTION: Jets 3, Oilers 1