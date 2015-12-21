Preview: Jets at Oilers

The good feeling the Edmonton Oilers produced by winning their first six games in December has faded with three consecutive losses, but they return home looking to get back on track starting Monday against the Winnipeg Jets. Edmonton plays seven of its next nine games on home ice, and needs to get better offensive production after scoring just three goals during the current losing streak.

“We’ve got to find ways to turn ‘B’ chances into ‘A’ chances,” forward Taylor Hall told reporters after Saturday’s 5-1 loss at Colorado, Edmonton’s league-worst 13th road regulation defeat. A sputtering offense that has produced just one goal in the past 141 minutes, 40 seconds puts even more pressure on an Oilers defense allowing 3.09 goals per contest -- third-worst in the NHL. The Jets have lost nine of their past 10 road games but are 4-3-0 overall in December, beating the New York Rangers 5-2 on Friday as forward Blake Wheeler and center Bryan Little combined for seven points. “I thought we were ready to play from the drop of the puck,” Little told reporters after the game, in which he scored twice and added an assist.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, TSN3 (Winnipeg), Sportsnet West (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE JETS (15-15-2): Wheeler continues his stellar 2015-16, recording four assists Friday to give him 23 on the season and six points in his past four games (one goal, five assists). Rookie goaltender Connor Hellebuyck continues to impress -- the 22-year-old winning Friday for the fifth time in seven starts during which he has posted a .925 save percentage and a 2.14 goals against average. Little’s two goals Friday mark his 10th multi-point game of the season (two off the league lead) and tied center Mark Scheifele for the team lead in goals with 12.

ABOUT THE OILERS (14-18-2): Hall is having an All-Star caliber season, ranking in the top 10 in the NHL in goals (15), assists (21) and points (36), but has just two points in his past four games. Shaky defense and goaltending continue to be a concern, as goaltender Anders Nilsson has surrendered 13 goals in his past three games and Edmonton allowed 20 tallies in its past five contests. The Oilers have won six in a row at home after dropping six of their first nine at Rexall Place.

OVERTIME

1. Jets coach Paul Maurice praised the play of F Joel Armia and F Matt Halischuk, who made their season debuts Friday after being recalled Thursday from Manitoba of the American Hockey League.

2. The Oilers have lost 12 of 21 games since rookie C Connor McDavid was sidelined with a broken clavicle Nov. 3; McDavid has started skating again but there is no timetable on his return.

3. Winnipeg has allowed six power-play goals in the past four games, and have been shorthanded for 196 minutes, 59 seconds this season (third-highest total in the league).

PREDICTION: Jets 5, Oilers 3