Preview: Jets at Panthers

The Florida Panthers are trying to stay in playoff contention in the Eastern Conference but will be without their top two goaltenders for a third straight game when they host the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. The Panthers, who are six points back of Boston for the eighth playoff slot, were hoping Roberto Luongo would be able to return but the veteran netminder remains sidelined with a shoulder injury. Florida has lost four of five to Winnipeg, including an 8-2 drubbing on Jan. 13.

The Jets are in a torrid race for the second wild card in the Western Conference, holding a one-point edge as they make the third stop on a four-game road trip. Winnipeg must shake off a last-minute loss at St. Louis on Tuesday, watching Ondrej Pavelec yield the tiebreaking goal on a 75-foot shot after roaring back in the third period to erase a three-goal deficit. ”It’s tough to claw back there and have it get away the way it did, but we’ve got a game (Thursday),” coach Paul Maurice said.

TV: 7:30 ET, TSN3 (Winnipeg), FSN Florida

ABOUT THE JETS (33-22-12): Pavelec, making his second appearance since Feb. 19, was in the game following a rare clunker by rookie Michael Hutchinson, who allowed four goals on seven shots before he was pulled. With second-leading scorer Bryan Little missing the past two games and defenseman Dustin Byfuglien sidelined for two-to-four weeks, Winnipeg continues to get solid production from Michael Frolik, who has scored five goals during a career-best seven-game point streak. “I wish I could tell you. I’d be doing it all the time,” Frolik said of his spree.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (29-13-14): Florida has split a pair of decisions - both in shootouts - since Luongo and backup Al Montoya were injured in a 3-2 loss to Toronto on March 3. Veteran Dan Ellis, elevated to the minors following the injuries to both goaltenders, beat the New York Islanders on Saturday to earn his first victory in seven career decisions since he was acquired from the Panthers in March 2014. The four-day break came at a much-needed time for Florida, which had five players scratched in its last two games due to an outbreak of the flu.

OVERTIME

1. Hutchinson is 10-3-3 away from home this season.

2. Panthers F Jonathan Huberdeau has scored in two straight following an 18-game goalless drought.

3. Jets D Tyler Myers has a four-game point streak.

PREDICTION: Jets 4, Panthers 3