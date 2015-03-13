Panthers 4, Jets 2: Aleksander Barkov scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:53 left in the third period to keep host Florida six points out of the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

Derek MacKenzie and Brad Boyes netted goals as the Panthers improved to 4-1-1 in their last six and avenged an 8-2 beating in Winnipeg on Jan. 13. Nick Bjugstad scored into an empty net while Jaromir Jagr and Jonathan Huberdeau collected two assists apiece to help Dan Ellis (18 saves) earn his second straight win in his third start of the season.

Mark Scheifele and Drew Stafford scored in the third defeat in four games for the Jets, who started the night with a one-point edge for the second wild card in the West. Rookie Michael Hutchinson turned aside 16 shots in his eighth consecutive start.

The Panthers opened the scoring on a highlight-reel goal by MacKenzie, who dove headfirst to chip Dave Bolland’s backhand pass by Hutchinson with 3:32 left in the first period. Scheifele tied it just over nine minutes into the second period, snapping a shot past Ellis from just inside the top of the right circle.

Boyes was credited with his 12th goal with 2:53 left in the second when his shot in front bounced off the knee of defenseman Adam Pardy, who swiped it into his own net with the shaft of his stick. Stafford notched the equalizer at 6:13 of the third, corralling a bouncing puck and tucking it off the post and in.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Jets F Michael Frolik assisted on Stafford’s goal to extend his point streak to a career-high eight games. ... Huberdeau’s second assist gave him 100 points for his career and ran his point string to five games.. ... Jets D Tyler Myers suffered an upper-body injury in the second period when he fell to the ice and crashed into the boards and did not return. ... Bolland was back in the lineup after missing eight games but G Roberto Luongo (shoulder) missed his third in a row.