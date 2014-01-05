Preview: Jets at Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins certainly have enjoyed their time at home, while the Winnipeg Jets don’t have many fond memories of their recent trips to the Steel City. The Penguins vie for their 13th consecutive victory over the Winnipeg/Atlanta franchise on Sunday, when the clubs meet at Consol Energy Center. Pittsburgh has won 11 straight overall at home since a 2-1 loss to Keystone State-rival Philadelphia on Nov. 13.

While the Penguins have dominated at home, the Jets are looking to salvage the finale of their three-game road trip. After dropping a 4-3 decision in Ottawa on Thursday, Winnipeg permitted four unanswered goals in a 4-1 setback to Boston two days later. The trek won’t get any easier in Pittsburgh, where the franchise is 0-10-2 in its last 12 visits since the then-Atlanta Thrashers skated to a 4-2 win on Dec. 27, 2006.

ABOUT THE JETS (19-20-5): Ondrej Pavelec yielded four goals on 29 shots Saturday to suffer his 12th loss in his last 15 games (3-10-2). Backup Al Montoya, who started four straight contests prior to Saturday’s tilt, likely will receive the nod against Pittsburgh. Defenseman Dustin Byfuglien tallied for the second straight game on Saturday and has three goals and five assists in his last eight contests.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (30-12-2): Jussi Jokinen and Chris Kunitz each scored twice as the Penguins breezed to a 5-2 triumph over the New York Rangers on Friday. Pittsburgh continues to excel despite a bevy of injuries but may see the return of defenseman Kris Letang on Sunday. Letang took part in the team’s full practice on Saturday and said it will be the coach’s decision if he plays for the first time since Dec. 13 following elbow surgery.

1. Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby collected a goal and two assists on Friday to extend his point streak to four games. He has three goals and five assists in that stretch.

2 Winnipeg has failed to convert on its 10 power-play opportunities in the last five contests.

3. Penguins C Evgeni Malkin (lower body) participated in power-play drills on Saturday and will be evaluated prior to Sunday’s game.

PREDICTION: Penguins 4, Jets 2