Preview: Jets at Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without their top two players when they host the red-hot Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. Captain Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin missed the All-Star Game with lower-body injuries and while the former is expected to return either Wednesday at Washington or Friday at New Jersey, the latter on Monday was placed on injured reserve - likely retroactive to Jan. 21 - and would be eligible to return as soon as Wednesday. Pittsburgh lost its last four contests (0-2-2) prior to the break, but is 10 points clear for a playoff berth and sits second in the Metropolitan Division with 60 points - the same amount as Winnipeg.

The Jets entered the All-Star break riding a five-game win streak as they continue pursuit of the franchise’s second Stanley Cup playoff appearance. Winnipeg, which reached the postseason once in the 16-year franchise history as the Atlanta Thrashers in 2006-07, is also 10 points clear for a wild-card spot while two points behind St. Louis and Chicago, who are tied for second in the Central Division. ”I don’t think anybody’s overly excited,” coach Paul Maurice told the Global News. “I don’t think we’ve been lucky and I think we can get better.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TSN3 (Winnipeg), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE JETS (26-14-8): All-Star Dustin Byfuglien has played forward and defense during his 10-year NHL career, but it appears he has found a permanent home on the blue line. ”He is the leader back there,“ teammate Blake Wheeler told TSN of Byfuglien, who has played exclusively defense since Dec. 5. ”He’s so instrumental in our success. His best asset is the way he thinks the game and sees the ice. He’s special. Unlike anyone.” Winnipeg has received balanced scoring as seven players have recorded 10 or more goals with Bryan Little (team-high 18 goals) and captain Andrew Ladd (team-best 40 points) leading the way.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (26-12-8): Crosby and Malkin - tied for third in the NHL with 51 points apiece - did not practice Monday. Defenseman Kris Letang, who suffered a concussion on a hit from Philadelphia’s Zac Rinaldo last Tuesday that resulted in an eight-game suspension, practiced and hopes to play versus Winnipeg, but has yet to receive medical clearance. Pittsburgh, which is 1-2-2 in its last five home games, recalled forwards Andrew Ebbett, Bryan Rust and Scott Wilson, and defenseman Scott Harrington from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League.

OVERTIME

1. With Patric Hornqvist also sidelined with a lower-body injury, Chris Kunitz (14 goals, 29 points) would be the only healthy player among the Penguins’ top five in points if Letang cannot play.

2. The Jets have killed 19-of-20 penalties over their last five games while the Penguins are 1-for-11 on the power play in their last three contests.

3. Pittsburgh has recorded at least a point in five straight meetings (4-0-1) and eight of the last nine (8-0-1), including a 4-3 shootout victory Nov. 6 in Winnipeg. That contest was marred by 102 penalty minutes and three fights, and a confrontation between Byfuglien and Pittsburgh’s Steve Downie which resulted in a game misconduct for Downie.

PREDICTION: Penguins 4, Jets 3 (SO)