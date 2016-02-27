Preview: Jets at Penguins

Evgeni Malkin is expected to return to the lineup Saturday following a 3 1/2-week absence when the Pittsburgh Penguins host the Winnipeg Jets. The Penguins have split 10 games (5-4-1) without the 2012 Hart Trophy winner, who led the team in goals (23) prior to being sidelined with a lower-body injury on Feb. 2.

“(Malkin is) a difference maker. He’s one of the elite players in the world,” coach Mike Sullivan told the team’s website. “He was playing really well when we lost him. To get him back will make us that much stronger.” While Pittsburgh has lost four of its last seven to teeter on the edge of the postseason picture, Winnipeg long has been removed from that discussion as the club embraced its selling mode by trading Andrew Ladd to his former team (Chicago) on Thursday. The Jets rebounded from seeing their captain depart later in the night as Mark Scheifele scored a goal and set up three others in their 6-3 victory over Dallas.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, RSN (Winnipeg), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE JETS (26-30-4): Forward Marko Dano, who was acquired in the deal for Ladd, was recalled from the American Hockey League by Winnipeg and joined his new team for practice on Friday. “He competes hard. He’s a young player that fits the direction that we want to go,” Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said. “He goes to the hard areas. He can play up and down the lineup.” In addition to including Dano in Saturday’s lineup, coach Paul Maurice also confirmed that goaltender Michael Hutchinson will receive his second straight start.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (30-21-8): Defenseman Olli Maatta confirmed his desire to remain in the Steel City for a long time on Friday as the 21-year-old Finn signed a six-year, $24.4 million contract extension. The 22nd overall pick of the 2012 draft, Maatta has recorded 18 points (six goals, 10 assists) and a plus-18 rating while playing in 53 contests this season. Maatta’s defensive partner is Kris Letang, who torched the Jets with a career-high five assists during last season’s tilt on Jan. 27, 2015.

OVERTIME

1. Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby has collected five goals and 12 assists during his last six home games versus Winnipeg.

2. Jets D Dustin Byfuglien has set up one goal in each of his last four contests.

3. Like Malkin, fellow Penguins F Nick Bonino (hand) is also expected to return from a long absence (Jan. 12) on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Penguins 5, Jets 2