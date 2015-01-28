Penguins rally in third to defeat Jets

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins were missing star centers Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin and facing one of the hottest teams in the NHL. However, no obstacle seems too big when they play the Winnipeg Jets.

David Perron and Brandon Sutter scored power-play goals just under 3 1/2 minutes apart in the third period as the Penguins rallied for a 5-3 victory on Tuesday night, ending the Jets’ five-game winning streak.

The Penguins (27-12-8) beat the Jets (26-15-8) for the sixth straight time and the 21st in their last 24 games overall as well as the 14th consecutive time in Pittsburgh. The Penguins also snapped a four-game losing streak.

“We were able to come back and make a big push and win the game,” Perron said. “It was nice to get on the right side of two points.”

Perron tied the game at 3-3 with 15:37 remaining when he scored his sixth goal in nine games for the since being acquired from the Edmonton Oilers in a trade. The left winger had just five goals in 38 games with the Oilers.

With 12:08 left, Sutter put the Penguins ahead with his 10th goal. The center scored 13 seconds after Jets left winger Adam Lowry was sent off for charging right winger Steve Downie, who was forced to leave the game.

Defenseman Kris Letang assisted on both goals as well as each of the Penguins’ three others as he finished with a career-high five assists in his return from a concussion. Letang was injured Jan. 20 when he was boarded by Philadelphia Flyers left winger Zac Rinaldo, who was suspended for right games by the NHL for the hit.

“The key thing for Kris (was) he was really skating,” Penguins coach Mike Johnston said. “When he’s really skating and can jump up into the play and also get back ... I liked every decision he made. He made it with speed and he made it quick. He didn’t hang on to it.”

Right winger Patrick Hornqvist added an empty-net goal, with 28 seconds to go. He was activated from injured reserve prior to the game after missing 13 games with a lower-body injury.

Downie and center Nick Spaling also scored for the Penguins.

Crosby and Malkin, who lead the team with 51 points each, both were out with lower-body injuries.

“We know we don’t have the skill that we usually carry with Sid and Geno but guys played a strong game, a smart game,” Letang said. “Making sure the puck was behind their D, we tried to exploit that. We didn’t take any risky chances and played it well.”

Lowry put the Jets ahead 3-2 when he scored 59 seconds into the third period, his sixth goal. Winnipeg had killed 20 of its previous 21 penalties before Perron and Sutter scored.

“It’s a disappointing way to lose,” Lowry said. “You get the lead early in the third period. That’s right where you want to be and unfortunately we took some untimely penalties and they were able to capitalize and that’s the difference in the game.”

Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice was unhappy with the call on Lowry that set up the winning goal.

“He wasn’t driving his legs, didn’t come up high,” Maurice said. “That’s a good hit for us.”

Right winger Chris Thorburn and defenseman Jacob Trobua had second-period goals to put the Jets ahead 2-1. Left winger Evander Kane had an assist on all three Winnipeg goals.

The Penguins tied the score at 2-2 with five seconds left in the second period when Downie jammed a rebound past goaltender Ondrej Pavelec, who made 27 saves. It was the ninth goal for Downie, who received a game misconduct when the Penguins beat the Jets on Nov. 6 at Winnipeg in a game that included 102 penalty minutes.

The Penguins struck first when Spaling scored his seventh goal at 7:09 of the first period.

NOTES: Pittsburgh acquired C Maxim Lapierre from St. Louis for C Marcel Goc in a post-game trade. Lapierre, 29, had two goals and nine points in 45 games for the Blues. ... Pittsburgh C Sidney Crosby was scratched after opting out of the All-Star Game last Sunday. The Penguins are optimistic he will return for Wednesday night’s game at Washington. ... The Penguins assigned LW Scott Wilson and RW Bryan Rust to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL. ... Winnipeg placed D Mark Stuart (lower body) on injured reserve and activated C Mathieu Perreault, who sat out two games with an upper body injury.