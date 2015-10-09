Winnipeg Jets - PlayerWatch

C Nicolas Petan, playing in his first NHL game, had a pass from C Andrew Copp hit the back of his skate and go in with 10:09 remaining in the season opener at Boston.

C Alex Burmistrov elbowed Boston C Patrice Bergeron in the head in the final minute of the first period. The hit likely will be looked at by the league for possible discipline, but coach Paul Maurice didn’t think it was bad. Bergeron thought it was a dirty hit but said Burmistrov, who doesn’t have a previous rap sheet, apologized to him.

LW Adam Lowry, who had an assist and two penalties, left the game after blocking a shot with his hand but returned.

G Ondrej Pavelec made 29 saves, basically keeping the Jets in the game during a first period that saw the Bruins take a 1-0 lead just 5:28 after the puck dropped on a goal by C David Krejci. Winnipeg wound up with a 6-2 victory. “Our goaltender was the reason we were in the game after the first period,” Jets coach Paul Maurice said.

D Grant Clitsome missed the Jets game Friday with an upper-body injury.