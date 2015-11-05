FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Winnipeg Jets - PlayerWatch
November 5, 2015 / 3:28 AM / 2 years ago

Winnipeg Jets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Andrew Copp (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. Copp was injured Saturday in a 3-2 victory at Columbus in which he scored his first NHL goal. He did not play Sunday in Montreal.

C Patrice Cormier was recalled from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Wednesday after C Andrew Copp (upper body) was placed on injured reserve.

D Dustin Byfuglien was not suspended for his hit on Canadiens RW Brendan Gallagher in the 5-1 loss at Montreal on Sunday. Byfuglien had a hearing with NHL on Tuesday.

