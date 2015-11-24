Winnipeg Jets - PlayerWatch

G Connor Hellebuyck was called up Monday from the Manitoba Moose to replace injured G Ondrej Pavelec.

F Joel Armia was recalled from Manitoba of the AHL. Armia, 22, has played in 14 games this season with Manitoba, collecting six points (three goals, three assists) and 16 penalty minutes. Armia has played one NHL game with the Buffalo Sabres last season. He was originally drafted by the Sabres in the first round (16th overall) of the 2011 NHL draft. He was acquired by Winnipeg from Buffalo on Feb. 11.

G Ondrej Pavelec is out until the New Year after being run into by Phoenix Coyotes forward Shane Doan on Saturday night. Pavelec was reportedly seen leaving the rink on crutches. The Jets called up G Connor Hellebuyck from the Manitoba Moose to replace him.