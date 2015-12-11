Winnipeg Jets - PlayerWatch

F Nikolaj Ehlers, who was added to Denmark’s preliminary roster for the World Junior Hockey Championships later this month, will stay in the NHL.

G Connor Hellebuyck steered aside 25 shots and remained a perfect 4-0-0 to start his NHL career. “I‘m absolutely happy any time the team wins,” Hellebuyck said, deflecting the spotlight off himself following the win. “I hope we win tomorrow night, too. We just need more points and we need to keep climbing the standings.”

C Mathieu Perreault scored the game-winner, his only shot of the game, and assisted on three other goals as the Jets held on to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-4 on Thursday. Perreault’s fourth goal of the season put the Jets up 5-2 near the midway point of the third period. “When you get up three goals right away like that, sometimes you kind of have a tendency to just kind of sit back and relax, thinking this game is won already,” he said. “But, like I say, they never quit, they made a game out of it. But we’re happy with the two points.”

C Mark Scheifele fired home his team-leading 11th of the season on Thursday.