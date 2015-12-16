FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Winnipeg Jets - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
December 16, 2015 / 4:21 AM / 2 years ago

Winnipeg Jets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Bryan Little took 721 faceoffs this season prior to Tuesday’s game, second in the NHL behind only Buffalo C Ryan O‘Reilly (740).

RW Chris Thorburn tied former NHL sniper Ilya Kovalchuk on Tuesday for the franchise record (594) for games played. Kovalchuk spent eight seasons with the Atlanta Thrashers (2001-10) before signing with New Jersey prior to heading to the KHL. Thorburn, a member of the Thrashers/Jets organization since 2007, can set the franchise record Friday when the New York Rangers visit Winnipeg.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.