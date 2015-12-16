Winnipeg Jets - PlayerWatch

C Bryan Little took 721 faceoffs this season prior to Tuesday’s game, second in the NHL behind only Buffalo C Ryan O‘Reilly (740).

RW Chris Thorburn tied former NHL sniper Ilya Kovalchuk on Tuesday for the franchise record (594) for games played. Kovalchuk spent eight seasons with the Atlanta Thrashers (2001-10) before signing with New Jersey prior to heading to the KHL. Thorburn, a member of the Thrashers/Jets organization since 2007, can set the franchise record Friday when the New York Rangers visit Winnipeg.