Winnipeg Jets - PlayerWatch

F Joel Armia and F Matt Halischuk were recalled by Winnipeg from AHL affiliate Manitoba on Thursday.

RW Joel Armia made his season debut Friday after being called up Thursday from the AHL’s Manitoba Moose.

D Dustin Byfuglien had recorded at least one shot in all 31 games this season entering Friday’s action.

F Matt Halischuk and F Joel Armia were recalled by Winnipeg from AHL affiliate Manitoba on Thursday.

LW Matt Halischuk made his season debut Friday after being called up Thursday from the AHL’s Manitoba Moose.