Winnipeg Jets - PlayerWatch

F Joel Armia and F Matt Halischuk were recalled by Winnipeg from AHL affiliate Manitoba on Thursday.
RW Joel Armia made his season debut Friday after being called up Thursday from the AHL’s Manitoba Moose.
D Dustin Byfuglien had recorded at least one shot in all 31 games this season entering Friday’s action.
F Matt Halischuk and F Joel Armia were recalled by Winnipeg from AHL affiliate Manitoba on Thursday.
LW Matt Halischuk made his season debut Friday after being called up Thursday from the AHL’s Manitoba Moose.