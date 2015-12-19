FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
December 19, 2015 / 3:58 AM / 2 years ago

Winnipeg Jets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Joel Armia and F Matt Halischuk were recalled by Winnipeg from AHL affiliate Manitoba on Thursday.

RW Joel Armia made his season debut Friday after being called up Thursday from the AHL’s Manitoba Moose.

D Dustin Byfuglien had recorded at least one shot in all 31 games this season entering Friday’s action.

F Matt Halischuk and F Joel Armia were recalled by Winnipeg from AHL affiliate Manitoba on Thursday.

LW Matt Halischuk made his season debut Friday after being called up Thursday from the AHL’s Manitoba Moose.

