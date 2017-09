C Mark Scheifele (concussion) is eligible to be activated from injured reserve Sunday and return to the lineup against Anaheim, but he still needs to be cleared medically. He skated hard for a third time Saturday morning and took “hard contact,” coach Paul Maurice said. “He looks right, he feels right. We’ve been really careful with this one. So tomorrow, if he’s not absolutely 100 percent, we won’t consider him for the lineup.”