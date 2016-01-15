FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 15, 2016 / 4:21 AM / 2 years ago

Winnipeg Jets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Mark Scheifele was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 7 with a lower-body injury, the team announced Wednesday. Scheifele, 22, aggravated a lower body injury last week. He was activated Jan. 3 after being on IR since Dec. 26 with a concussion. He has 23 points (12 goals, 11 assists) in 37 games this season.

F Matt Halischuk was activated by the Jets from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. Halischuk, 27, was recalled by the Jets on Dec. 17 and played in seven games this season but did not register a point before being reassigned on Jan. 3. He has played 28 games for Manitoba this season, recording eight points (four goals, four assists) and six penalty minutes. Halischuk spent the 2014-15 season with the Jets and had eight points (three goals, five assists) in 47 games.

