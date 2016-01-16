Winnipeg Jets - PlayerWatch

RW Blake Wheeler scored 51 seconds into overtime as Winnipeg earned a 5-4 triumph over the Nashville Predators in a wild affair at the MTS Centre. The goal was the 12th of the season for Wheeler, who chipped in an assist. “More than anything, we just had a great feeling in our room, great feeling on our bench,” Wheeler said. “Even (at) 4-2, 4-3, 4-4, I think we still had a good feeling. So, that was a good sign for us.”

D Dustin Byfuglien scored a pair of goals, his 10th and 11th of the season, in the second period but left the game with an injury in the third.

D Dustin Byfuglien was back in the lineup on Friday night after missing the final 12 minutes of regulation in Winnipeg’s 5-4 overtime win over the Predators on Thursday. He was tangled up with a Nashville player and fell hard to the ice, suffering an apparent arm injury. He has not missed a full game this season.

LW Andrew Ladd supplied three helpers as the Jets won for the first time in three home games.