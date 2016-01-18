Winnipeg Jets - PlayerWatch

F J.C. Lipon was recalled by the Jets from AHL Manitoba on Sunday. Lipon, 22, has played in 30 games for Manitoba this season, recording 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) and 45 penalty minutes. This is Lipon’s third professional season after spending the last two years with St. John‘s. He has 84 points (22 goals, 62 assists) in 177 career AHL games. He was drafted by the Jets in the third round in 2013.

F Patrice Cormier was recalled by the Jets from AHL Manitoba on Sunday. Cormier, 25, was brought up for the second time this season after playing one game with the Jets after being recalled on Nov. 4. This season with the Moose, Cormier has 12 points (six goals, six assists) and 30 penalty minutes. Over his NHL career, Cormier has five points (one goal, four assists) in 51 career games. He was originally drafted by the New Jersey Devils in the second round of the 2008 NHL draft.

C Adam Lowry and RW Drew Stafford were placed on injured reserve by the Jets on Sunday due to upper-body injuries. The moves are retroactive to Jan. 14.

RW Drew Stafford and C Adam Lowry were placed on injured reserve by the Jets on Sunday due to upper-body injuries. The moves are retroactive to Jan. 14.