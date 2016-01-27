Winnipeg Jets - PlayerWatch

F Mathieu Perreault was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday. Perreault, the team’s third leading scorer with 31 points, suffered a lower-body injury (reportedly his back) during Saturday’s 3-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils. The move to injured reserve was retroactive to Jan. 23.

C Mark Scheifele was activated Tuesday after he spent three weeks on injured reserve. Scheifele was expected to play in Tuesday night’s game against the Arizona Coyotes. He had been out since Jan. 7 with a lower-body injury, missing seven games. At the time Scheifele was hurt, he had two goals and 11 assists in 37 games. Scheifele also missed four games after Christmas because of a concussion. “I‘m pain-free. It’s feeling good,” Scheifele said Sunday after practice. “I feel confident on the ice and I just want to continue to feel better every day and get more and more into game shape and be ready for Tuesday.It pains me to be out of the lineup and be watching from upstairs. It kills me inside. But I kept working hard, I didn’t get down, and I kept working through it. I‘m happy to be back out on the ice.”