Winnipeg Jets - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
February 3, 2016 / 4:21 AM / 2 years ago

Winnipeg Jets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Mathieu Perreault was activated from injured reserve on Tuesday. Perreault (lower body) was out for one game after being put on injured reserve Jan. 23. He has seven goals and 24 assists in 48 games this season.

F Adam Lowry was activated from injured reserve on Tuesday. Lowry (upper body) missed five games after he was placed on injured reserve Jan. 14. In 14 games for the Jets this season, he has three goals and seven assists.

F Matt Halischuk was sent down to AHL Manitoba on Tuesday. Halischuk’s assignment to the AHL is pending waivers. He has played 13 games for the Jets this season after being called up Dec. 17. Earlier this season with Manitoba, he had four goals, four assists and six penalty minutes in 28 games.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
