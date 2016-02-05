Winnipeg Jets - PlayerWatch

F Alexander Burmistrov was fined $2,000 by the NHL on Thursday for embellishment. According to NHL Rule 64, a warning and then fines are assessed to players and teams that repeatedly dive and embellish in an attempt to draw penalties. Burmistrov was cited for the second time this season on Jan. 26 after he drew a tripping penalty on Coyotes defenseman Michael Stone at 7:45 of the third period. During an Oct. 27 game against the Los Angeles Kings, Burmistrov received a first warning. The 24-year-old Russian native has four goals, six assists and 24 penalty minutes in 49 games this season for the Jets. In 243 career NHL games, Burmistrov’s totals are 27 goals, 41 assists and 107 penalty minutes.