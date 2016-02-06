FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2016 / 6:22 AM / 2 years ago

Winnipeg Jets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Toby Enstrom, 31, played in his 595th NHL contest Friday, good for third place on the Atlanta/Winnipeg franchise’s games-played list behind only RW Chris Thorburn (613) and C Bryan Little (606).

G Connor Hellebuyck, who started for the 21st time over the last 23 games, surrendered three goals on just six shots before being replaced by Michael Hutchinson, who hadn’t played since Jan. 3.

C Alexander Burmistrov injected some energy into a lifeless MTS Centre, scoring his fifth with 1:25 left in the second period.

G Ondrej Pavelec (lower body) remains sidelined, but he is due to return any day.

