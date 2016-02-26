Winnipeg Jets - PlayerWatch

F Marko Dano, Chicago’s first-round pick in 2016 and a conditional pick in the 2018 draft were acquired by the Jets on Thursday from the Blackhawks for LW Andrew Ladd, F Matt Fraser and D Jay Harrison.

C Bryan Little (back) was scratched Thursday. Jets coach Paul Maurice said after the morning skate that Little is out for the season with a compression fracture of the T6 vertebrae in his back. Little suffered the injury Feb. 18 at Tampa Bay.

D Adam Pardy, a former Star, was appearing in his first game since Feb. 16 at Carolina. It was Pardy’s third appearance over Winnipeg’s past 16 games.