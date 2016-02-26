FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Winnipeg Jets - PlayerWatch
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
February 27, 2016 / 11:11 PM / 2 years ago

Winnipeg Jets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

F Marko Dano, Chicago’s first-round pick in 2016 and a conditional pick in the 2018 draft were acquired by the Jets on Thursday from the Blackhawks for LW Andrew Ladd, F Matt Fraser and D Jay Harrison.

LW Nikolaj Ehlers had two assists for the Jets, who snapped a four-game losing streak (0-3-1).

G Michael Hutchinson stopped 27 of 30 shots, as the Jets prevailed 6-3 at American Airlines Center on Thursday.

RW Joel Armia scored two goals and added an assist two goals and an assist in a win on Thursday.

C Mark Scheifele scored a goal and added three assists in a win on Thursday. “We pushed through,” Scheifele said. “We got through it. We knew we had a big game at hand and came through with a win that’s huge.”

C Bryan Little (back) was scratched Thursday. Jets coach Paul Maurice said after the morning skate that Little is out for the season with a compression fracture of the T6 vertebrae in his back. Little suffered the injury Feb. 18 at Tampa Bay.

RW Blake Wheeler scored in a win Thursday. “I think that it was a good effort for us,” Wheeler said. “I think we were dedicated to doing a lot of the right things. We finally had some opportunity that we cashed in on. I think that was a good step for us.”

D Adam Pardy, a former Star, was appearing in his first game since Feb. 16 at Carolina. It was Pardy’s third appearance over Winnipeg’s past 16 games.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.