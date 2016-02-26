Winnipeg Jets - PlayerWatch

F Marko Dano, Chicago’s first-round pick in 2016 and a conditional pick in the 2018 draft were acquired by the Jets on Thursday from the Blackhawks for LW Andrew Ladd, F Matt Fraser and D Jay Harrison.

LW Nikolaj Ehlers had two assists for the Jets, who snapped a four-game losing streak (0-3-1).

G Michael Hutchinson stopped 27 of 30 shots, as the Jets prevailed 6-3 at American Airlines Center on Thursday.

RW Joel Armia scored two goals and added an assist two goals and an assist in a win on Thursday.

C Mark Scheifele scored a goal and added three assists in a win on Thursday. “We pushed through,” Scheifele said. “We got through it. We knew we had a big game at hand and came through with a win that’s huge.”

C Bryan Little (back) was scratched Thursday. Jets coach Paul Maurice said after the morning skate that Little is out for the season with a compression fracture of the T6 vertebrae in his back. Little suffered the injury Feb. 18 at Tampa Bay.

RW Blake Wheeler scored in a win Thursday. “I think that it was a good effort for us,” Wheeler said. “I think we were dedicated to doing a lot of the right things. We finally had some opportunity that we cashed in on. I think that was a good step for us.”

D Adam Pardy, a former Star, was appearing in his first game since Feb. 16 at Carolina. It was Pardy’s third appearance over Winnipeg’s past 16 games.