FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Winnipeg Jets - PlayerWatch
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
March 6, 2016 / 3:18 AM / a year ago

Winnipeg Jets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LW Nikolaj Ehlers was hit in the face by a shot in overtime, and the puck fell to Islanders RW Kyle Okposo, who scored the game-winner.

C Mark Scheifele scored twice Thursday in a loss to the Islanders. He found himself alone in the high slot and wristed home his second goal of the game and 17th of the season with just over two minutes remaining in regulation.

D Dustin Byfuglien has shown a positive return on investment since signing a five-year, $38 million contract last month. He has points in his last seven games (one goal, six assists) and has been among the Jets’ leaders in ice time every game. One of 16 Americans named Wednesday to Team USA for this fall’s World Cup, Byfuglien is tied for third in goals scored on the Jets with 16.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.