Winnipeg Jets - PlayerWatch

LW Nikolaj Ehlers was hit in the face by a shot in overtime, and the puck fell to Islanders RW Kyle Okposo, who scored the game-winner.

C Mark Scheifele scored twice Thursday in a loss to the Islanders. He found himself alone in the high slot and wristed home his second goal of the game and 17th of the season with just over two minutes remaining in regulation.

D Dustin Byfuglien has shown a positive return on investment since signing a five-year, $38 million contract last month. He has points in his last seven games (one goal, six assists) and has been among the Jets’ leaders in ice time every game. One of 16 Americans named Wednesday to Team USA for this fall’s World Cup, Byfuglien is tied for third in goals scored on the Jets with 16.