Winnipeg Jets - PlayerWatch

LW Nikolaj Ehlers was a scratch after a shot hit his visor in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders on Thursday. Ehlers’ visor broke and he suffered cuts around an eye and blood in the chamber of an eye. He has been playing on the Jets’ top line and is out indefinitely.

RW Anthony Peluso (upper body) will miss three to four weeks after crashing into the net in the same game. D Jacob Trouba suffered an upper-body injury and is also out.

Mark Scheifele couldn’t have imagined a bigger stage and a better outcome for him to record his first NHL hat trick. The Jets third-year center scored his trio of goals during a nationally televised game in a 4-2 victory over the storied Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. “It’s unbelievable,” Scheifele said. “It’s just something that you dream about.”