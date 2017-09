F Marko Dano scored two goals and assisted on another as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 Monday night.

C Mark Scheifele is riding an eight-game point streak that has seen him score eight goals and four assists for the Jets. The 22-year-old, playing in his third full season with Winnipeg, also has 19 points (11 goals, eight assists) in his last 13 games. He leads the Jets with 23 goals.

D Tyler Myers had a goal and assist for Winnipeg (29-35-5).