D Toby Enstrom is scheduled for knee surgery and is out indefinitely, Jets coach Paul Maurice announced on Tuesday. Enstrom, a top-four defenseman with the NHL club since it moved north from Atlanta in time for the 2011-12 season, scored a pair of goals and chipped in 14 assists this season. Enstrom has been bothered by the knee injury since November, Maurice told reporters.

D Julian Melchiori was recalled by Winnipeg on an emergency basis from the Manitoba Moose of the AHL.