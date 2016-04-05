FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
April 6, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

Winnipeg Jets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Brenden Kichton was recalled by the Jets from the Manitoba Moose of the AHL on Monday (April 4). Kichton, 23, has played in 65 games for Manitoba this season, leading the team with 38 points (10 goals, 28 assists), along with 36 penalty minutes. He was recalled March 25 on an emergency but did not play in an NHL game.

F Brendan Lemieux was assigned to the Manitoba Moose of the AHL on Monday (April 4) after the completion of his junior season. Lemieux, 20, was signed by the Jets in July to a three-year entry level contract. He played this past season in the Ontario Hockey League. Lemieux was acquired by the Jets in a trade on Feb. 11, 2015 from the Sabres. He was drafted by the Sabres in the second round (31st overall) in 2014.

