#US NHL
October 29, 2016 / 2:43 AM / in a year

Winnipeg Jets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RW Patrik Laine scored a pair of goals, including his fifth and sixth of the season Thursday.

LW Kyle Connor scored the first of his career as the Jets exacted some revenge at the MTS Centre for a 3-2 loss in Dallas just 48 hours earlier.

D Tyler Myers opened the scoring just 15 seconds after the national anthem singer had left the ice. It was the second-fastest goal from the start of a game since the Jets relocated from Atlanta in 2011.

D Dustin Byfuglien got tangled up with Stars LW Antoine Roussel and went down in a heap. Byfuglien was helped off the ice and was taken to the dressing room to be evaluated. He returned to the ice to a rousing ovation before the midway point of the period.

