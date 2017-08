G Michael Hutchinson made 37 saves for his first shutout of the season. Hutchinson was sharp in posting his third career shutout and first since January 2015. He blanked an Avalanche team that scored six goals in their home opener two weeks ago, their only other game at Pepsi Center thus far. "Shutouts are nice, but at the end of the day as long as you get two points is all that matters," he said.