F Andrew Copp was recalled by the Jets from Manitoba of the AHL. Copp, 22, has played in eight games for Manitoba this season, recording five assists and four penalty minutes. The Jets selected Copp in the fourth round of the 2013 NHL draft.

F Shawn Matthias was placed on the Jets' injured reserve list with a lower-body injury. Matthias, 28, was injured in Tuesday night's 3-2 loss to the Capitals. He has two goals and one assist in 10 games this season