Winnipeg Jets - PlayerWatch

C Andrew Copp made his season debuts for the Jets Thursday.
RW Marko Dano made his season debuts for the Jets Thursday.
G Michael Hutchinson finished with 28 saves,
Fs Mathieu Perreault (upper-body) and Joel Armia (lower-body) left the game with injuries.
RW Chris Thorburn was given a family day Thursday.
D Mark Stuart (lower body injury) skated Thursday but missed his second straight game Thursday night.
D Tyler Myers (lower body) missed his third game Thursday.