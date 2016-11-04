Winnipeg Jets - PlayerWatch

C Andrew Copp made his season debuts for the Jets Thursday.

RW Marko Dano made his season debuts for the Jets Thursday.

G Michael Hutchinson finished with 28 saves,

Fs Mathieu Perreault (upper-body) and Joel Armia (lower-body) left the game with injuries.

RW Chris Thorburn was given a family day Thursday.

D Mark Stuart (lower body injury) skated Thursday but missed his second straight game Thursday night.

D Tyler Myers (lower body) missed his third game Thursday.